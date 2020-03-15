Yerevan’s Dalma Garden Mall shuts down to prevent COVID19 outbreak

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Dalma Garden Mall shopping center of Yerevan is shutting down from March 16 to March 23 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The great problem facing humanity today is universal and concerns us all. A number of countries and businesses are facing economic and financial crises. As a for-profit corporation, Dalma Garden Mall is also concerned with this problem. Taking this step, we realize that we will have financial losses, however we prioritize people’s health and the welfare of our customers, employees and partners. Let’s realize that the sooner we start staying home, the less the virus will spread. Let’s learn from the mistakes of others and let’s wish health to our friend countries. Let’s not wait for an outbreak and an extreme situation. Act now”, the company said, calling on its business partners to join the Stay Home campaign.

