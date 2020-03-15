Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenian town starts citywide chlorine disinfection after coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Etchmiatsin city (Vagharshapat) has commenced citywide disinfection activities in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after the latest cases of the virus were confirmed in local residents who were direct contacts of a woman who had arrived from Italy.

Mayor Diana Gasparyan said the city streets and sidewalks are being disinfected with chlorine.

As of March 15, there are 20 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





