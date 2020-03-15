Yerevan Mall shopping center shuts down over coronavirus fears

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mall shopping center in the Armenian capital is shutting down for 10 days starting March 16th in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Yerevan Mall said in a statement that only the Carrefour supermarket in its premises will be open.

“This decision stems from the Yerevan Mall’s sense of high social responsibly, as well as the primary significance of our employees’ and public health and safety”, the statement said.

“As a result of this decision, the business welfare of tenants operating in our territory will not be overlooked”, it added.

As of March 15th, there are 20 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan