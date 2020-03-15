Armenia coronavirus task force advises staffers above 60 to telework

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian governmental task force dealing with the prevention of the novel coronavirus spread has instructed state agencies and ministries to consider the possibility of organizing remote work for some of their staffers for a ten-day period.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the Chair of the task force, said the remote work decision particularly concerns staffers above the age of 60 or those who have health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular or respiratory diseases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan