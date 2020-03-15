ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, March 15, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 20
100 people quarantined from Etchmiatsin as Armenia braces for coronavirus battle
Pashinyan and wife test negative for coronavirus
Armenia and Georgia ban movements of citizens from one country to another for 10 days
Small productions of face masks start operating in Armenia
6-7 tons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers being produced in Armenia every day - SCPEC Chairman
Old banknotes in circulation gradually to be replaced with new ones - Armenia’s Central Bank
Donald Trump declares state of emergency to defeat coronavirus
‘We do not have a Constitutional Court in accordance with Constitution’ – Armenian PM
Pashinyan releases draft declaration of April 5 referendum during campaign in Goris
Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire
Azerbaijani military opens cross-border heavy machine gun fire at Armenia troops
PM Pashinyan meets with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels
“You can rely on me in my new position” - Donald Tusk to Prime Minister Pashinyan
Josep Borrell salutes developments in Armenia’s judicial system in a meeting with Pashinyan
Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian counterpart
Armenian parliament Speaker, Serbian PM discuss military-industrial cooperation
Media bridge with Arab countries – ARMENPRESS expands cooperation
Armenia’s Central Bank has all resources to ensure stability: Economist on oil price drop
Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan remanded in custody in absentia as arrest warrant remains outstanding
Syrian-Armenian legislator Nora Arissian awarded by Culture Minister al-Ahmad for contributions
Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece without spectators due to coronavirus
Joaquín Caparrós appointed head coach of Armenian national football team