Yerevan public transport fleet disinfected by hazmat specialists

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The entire public transport fleet of Yerevan is being disinfected to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Every day, at the end of the shift, starting 19:00 until late in the night, 150 buses, 51 trolleybuses and 33 subway cars will be disinfected. We are cleaning with international standard French disinfecting materials,” said Mels Poghosyan, the Director of the Center of Disinfection, a company tasked by city authorities to carry out the measures.

Yerevan City Hall Acting Chief of the Transportation Department Edgar Galstyan said the disinfecting work is carried out at the orders of Mayor Hayk Marutyan and instructions of Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan.

