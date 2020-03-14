14 days after diagnosis, Armenia's first coronavirus patient tests negative indicating recovery

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s first novel coronavirus case, the man who was diagnosed with the infection on March 1, has tested negative for the disease 13 days later, indicating that he has recovered, PM Nikol Pashinyan announced.

The patient will be discharged if the re-testing again shows a negative result.

“Our first patient, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, has tested negative, and if a double-testing against shows negative result, our first patient will be discharged recovered,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan