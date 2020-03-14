Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Armenia reports 18 coronavirus cases with 200 quarantined

Armenia reports 18 coronavirus cases with 200 quarantined

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 18, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

He said that 11 of the 18 cases are connected with the spread that happened in Etchmiatsin city.

“Nearly 200 people are quarantined, but we can’t be 100% sure here, and in this regard we view the city of Etchmiatsin as the top risk,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration