Armenia reports 18 coronavirus cases with 200 quarantined

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 18, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

He said that 11 of the 18 cases are connected with the spread that happened in Etchmiatsin city.

“Nearly 200 people are quarantined, but we can’t be 100% sure here, and in this regard we view the city of Etchmiatsin as the top risk,” he said.

