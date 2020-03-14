Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Coronavirus infections rise by 1500 in one day in Spain

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus infections has reached 5753 in Spain, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informed, citing the statement of the Health ministry of Spain.

Yesterday the Ministry had informed that the number of coronavirus cases was 4209, while death toll stood at 120/

Over 146 thousand people have been infected with coronavirus globally. Armenia has recorded 15 cases so far.  

