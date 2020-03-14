Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

200 suspected coronavirus cases quarantined in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 200 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are quarantined in Armenia at this moment, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

He called on the population to avoid public gatherings and postpone events.

There are 15 confirmed novel coronavirus infections in the country. Torosyan said that 14 of the patients are feeling well, and only one of them has pneumonia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





