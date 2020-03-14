Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Yerevan Zoo closed for visitors until March 23

Yerevan Zoo closed for visitors until March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo will be closed for visitors until March 23 due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus situation, the zoo’s administration told ARMENPRESS.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration