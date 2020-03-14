Yerevan Zoo closed for visitors until March 23
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo will be closed for visitors until March 23 due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus situation, the zoo’s administration told ARMENPRESS.
- 13:57 Etchmiatsin mayor asks citizens to stay home, avoid non-essential travel from city
- 13:54 Yerevan-Tbilisi passenger trains suspended over coronavirus
- 13:47 Armenia shuts down theaters, museums, libraries in coronavirus countermeasures
- 13:19 PM Pashinyan and his wife feel good, have no temperature
- 12:40 Armenia coronavirus cases reach 15
- 12:21 Cornoavirus infection cases in Italy rises above 17 thousand
- 11:10 European Stocks - 13-03-20
- 11:09 US stocks up - 13-03-20
- 11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-03-20
- 11:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 13-03-20
- 10:51 Oil Prices Up - 13-03-20
- 03.13-23:55 Donald Trump declares state of emergency to defeat coronavirus
- 03.13-23:53 100 people quarantined from Etchmiatsin as Armenia braces for coronavirus battle
- 03.13-23:27 None of 5 hospitalized persons in Vanadzor tested positive for coronavirus
- 03.13-23:19 Armenian Prime Minister self-quarantines as precaution pending coronavirus test
- 03.13-23:01 5 more coronavirus cases registered in Armenia, bringing total number to 13
- 03.13-20:58 Armenia and Georgia ban movements of citizens from one country to another for 10 days
- 03.13-20:14 Brazil’s President NOT infected with novel coronavirus – media spread false news
- 03.13-19:54 TUMO shuts down centers in Paris and Beirut amid coronavirus pandemic
- 03.13-19:37 Baku’s refusal of illusions about “territorial integrity” to foster to peace process – MFA Artsakh
- 03.13-19:20 12-14 degree drop of air temperature expected in Armenia
- 03.13-19:11 Brazilian President infected with coronavirus
- 03.13-18:58 Charter flight to carry Armenians from Italy to Armenia on March 15
- 03.13-18:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-03-20
