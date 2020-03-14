Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Yerevan-Tbilisi passenger trains suspended over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan passenger trains are suspended from March 14th until March 24 as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus spread, the operator of the train – the Southcaucasian Railway – said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





