Etchmiatsin mayor asks citizens to stay home, avoid non-essential travel from city

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Diana Gasparyan, the Mayor of Etchmiatsin city, officially known as Vagharshapat, has called on citizens to stay in their homes and travel outside the city only in highly essential cases following the latest COVID19 cases.

“Dear fellow citizens,

Given the growth of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and their epidemiological connection with Etchmiatsin city, I am urging you to avoid using private taxi cab services operating the Etchmiatsin-Yerevan roundtrip route.

Overall, I am asking you to stay at home, leave the city only when highly essential and in your own vehicles, if that’s not possible then use public transport because it is regularly being disinfected,” Mayor of Etchmiatsin Diana Gasparyan said in a statement, calling on the general public to avoid shared taxi rides.

Some of the latest confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Armenia have been diagnosed in residents from Etchmiatsin.

The total number of infections in Armenia is 15 as of March 14.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan