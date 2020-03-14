Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 15

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Two more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 15, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan announced.

“Moments ago we finished 38 tests, 36 of which were negative, while 2 were positive”, he said, adding that the patients who tested positive were under quarantine and are among the direct contacts of the previously recorded case from Etchmiatsin city.

“At this moment we have a total of 15 confirmed cases, with only one [patient] having pneumonia”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





