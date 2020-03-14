Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 230 times in a week

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 230 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of March 8-14, during which nearly 2000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army keep control of the situation and continue to take necessary measures for protecting their military positions.

