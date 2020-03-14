Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 230 times in a week

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 230 times in a week

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS.   The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 230 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of March 8-14, during which nearly 2000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army keep control of the situation and continue to take necessary measures for protecting their military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration