Cornoavirus infection cases in Italy rises above 17 thousand
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus infection cases in a period of one day reached 2547 in Italy, bringing the total number to 17 thousand and 660, ARMENPRESS was informed from the platform created by the Johns Hopkins University.
Death toll is at 1266, 1439 people have been cured.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
