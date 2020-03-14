Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

European Stocks - 13-03-20

MOSCOW, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 13 march:

“Armenpress” reports the value of german DAX up by 0.77% to 9232.08 points, french CAC 40 up by 1.83% to 4118.36 points, british FTSE up by 2.46% to 5366.11 points, and russian RTSI up by 2.62% to 991.69 points.





