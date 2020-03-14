LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 2.29% to $1696.00, copper price is up by 2.74% to $5548.00, lead price is up by 2.41% to $1787.00, nickel price is up by 6.05% to $12620.00, tin price is up by 1.08% to $16400.00, zinc price is up by 3.14% to $2003.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.22% to $20018.00, cobalt price is down by 4.18% to $32100.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.