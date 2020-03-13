Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

None of 5 hospitalized persons in Vanadzor tested positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The 5 people who were hospitalized earlier in Vanadzor city of Armenia have been tested negative for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Governor of Lori Province Andrey Ghukasyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’I am glad to inform that the expectations of the entire day had a positive end. As you know in that morning 5 people were hospitalized in Vanadzor infection hospital who were tested for coronavirus. A while ago we received the results. All are negative”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





