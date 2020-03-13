Brazil’s President NOT infected with novel coronavirus – media spread false news

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is not infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-2019). The result of his test is negative. ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, the official Facebook page of the President informs, denying the information spread by the media.

“Don’t believe in false news”, reads the post on the Facebook page of the Brazilian President.

Earlier, local media informed that Brazil’s President does not hide what is obvious, but is waiting for the results of the re-examination.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan