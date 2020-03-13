Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

TUMO shuts down centers in Paris and Beirut amid coronavirus pandemic

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is shutting down its two international centers in Paris and Beirut due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, TUMO spokesperson Zaruhi Budaghyan told ARMENPRESS a day after she announced the shutdown of their educational institutions in Armenia and Artsakh.

More than 1000 students attend the TUMO center in the French capital, while around 300 are enrolled at the TUMO Beirut in Lebanon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





