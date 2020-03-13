Charter flight to carry Armenians from Italy to Armenia on March 15

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Atlantis European Airways will conduct a charter flight from Rome to Yerevan on March 15 at 18:30 by Rome time for the Armenian citizens in Italy wishing to return, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Italy informed.

“During the flight the passengers will be provided with masks and other health security measures will be implemented. Our citizens who will return by that flight will be quarantined for 14 days”, reads the statement issued by the Embassy.

