Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-03-20

YEREVAN, 13 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 March, USD exchange rate is up by 3.52 drams to 487.85 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 544.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.21 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.37 drams to 613.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 1,115.46 drams to 24636.02 drams. Silver price is down by 5.84 drams to 259.19 drams. Platinum price is down by 998.46 drams to 12688.95 drams.