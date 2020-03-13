Asian Stocks - 13-03-20

TOKYO, 13 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 6.08% to 17431.05 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 4.98% to 1261.70 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.23% to 2887.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.14% to 24032.91 points.