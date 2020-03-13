Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise from 34 to 45

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise from 34 to 45

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen from 34 to 45 in the past 24 hours, Russia’s task force for combating and preventing the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) told reporters today, reports TASS news agency.

"Currently, there are 45 cases of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation: among the infected are 42 Russian citizens, two Chinese citizens and one Italian citizen," the task force stated.

These new cases arrived from Italy, France, Austria.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 4435 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 3153 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2823 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2771 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport 12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2458 times
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration