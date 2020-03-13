Coronavirus cases in Russia rise from 34 to 45

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen from 34 to 45 in the past 24 hours, Russia’s task force for combating and preventing the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) told reporters today, reports TASS news agency.

"Currently, there are 45 cases of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation: among the infected are 42 Russian citizens, two Chinese citizens and one Italian citizen," the task force stated.

These new cases arrived from Italy, France, Austria.