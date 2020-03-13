Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Five suspected cases of coronavirus pending test results in Vanadzor

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Five people in the town of Vanadzor have been taken to the local infectious diseases hospital over coronavirus fears after showing “some symptoms”, Healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Samples have been taken for testing”, she said.

“People from different parts of Armenia might get quarantined because we already have confirmed cases. We are aware of each and every one, but there is no sense in disclosing it,” she said.

As of March 13, there are 8 cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





