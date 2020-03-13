Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Yerevan’s infectious diseases hospital designated coronavirus-only, both suspected and confirmed

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases hospital has been re-organized and designated as a hospital for receiving only novel coronavirus cases – both suspected and confirmed, the healthcare ministry announced in a statement.

“Patients with all other infectious diseases have been transported to other hospitals”, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also called on the general public not to obstruct the hospital’s work, not to film outside the facility by respecting the privacy and medical confidentially of patients.

 

As of March 13, there are 8 cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





