Artsakh’s President chairs consultation on actions to fight novel coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities being carried out by the Interdepartmental Commission to combat the new coronavirus, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President drew the attention of the attendees to the importance of consistent conduct of preventive measures and permanent control over the epidemic situation in the republic.

The Head of the State also emphasized the need for regularly informing the population on the current situation and infection by the relevant state bodies.

Artsakh Republic Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan and other officials participated in the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





