Customers can get their money transfers without visiting the Bank

In IDBank, fast money transfers can now be received easier and quicker, directly from www.idbanking.am platform. You just need to:

Select the money transfer system on the platform www.idbanking.am and then enter the data of the transfer:

Transfer Receipt Code

Name and surname of the sender

Country of the sender

Amount and currency of the money

Select the account on which you want to receive the money from the list.

By taking these simple actions, the money will be available to the preferred account of the customer within a maximum of 2 hours.

We offer MoneyGram, Unistream, Ria, Sigue, Moneytun, Inteliexpress, Telcell Transfer, Converse Transfer money transfer systems.

By improving its services, IDBank provides its clients with the opportunity to access the easiest, fastest, most affordable and secure way to receive money transfers in 24/7 regime.

