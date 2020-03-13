Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 8 as quarantined contacts test positive

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Two quarantined people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Armenia to 8, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

“We have two positive test results among quarantined people who were isolated due to coming into contact with the resident from Etchmiatsin who tested positive earlier. At this moment they are feeling well, they don’t have special symptoms,” Torosyan said.

The family members of these people are also quarantined, he said. Torosyan said they are looking into whether or not quarantining others is necessary at this moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





