Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency starting March 13 up to April 13 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier the Bulgarian prime minister said this action is needed in the country as many people do not maintain the quarantine regime.

So far 23 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bulgaria, with one death.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan