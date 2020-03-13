Armenian President receives French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the French Ambassador discussed the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus around the world. The Ambassador presented the situation in France and the actions taken to prevent the spread of the virus. The sides discussed the possible cooperation on this direction.

Talking about the cooperation projects between the two countries in various areas, the President and the Ambassador in particular considered prospective the partnership in new technologies. In this context the President introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at technology, science and education development in Armenia, as well as bringing high-tech companies to Armenia to be engaged in development of artificial intelligence, math modeling, etc. Soon memorandums of understanding will be signed with several famous French companies, and there are also preliminary agreements with others.

The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation opportunities with French scientific-educational institutions in the field of new technologies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan