COVID-19: All UEFA competitions including Champions League and Europa League postponed

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. All UEFA competitions, including Champions League and Europa League matches due to be played next week, have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, BBC reported.

The draws for the next rounds, set for 20 March, have also been postponed.

In the Champions League, Manchester City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon, Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea are all postponed.

Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers' matches in the Europa League are off.

All UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled for 17 and 18 March are also off.

UEFA said further decisions on the scheduling of the postponed fixtures "will be communicated in due course".