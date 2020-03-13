Armenians advised against use of cash as coronavirus precaution
YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. As part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of the noel coronavirus in Armenia, the Central Bank has called on the population to avoid cash payments and use online banking services and non-cash transactions.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
