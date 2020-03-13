Armenia coronavirus patient had concealed fever to attend engagement party, PM reveals

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on the population to treat the novel coronavirus situation with utmost responsibility.

“Today we had a discussion regarding the prevention of the coronavirus and we concluded that the only option is the person’s, the individual’s sense of responsibility.” he said.

Pashinyan also revealed some disturbing details from the pre-hospitalization period of a woman who is one of the latest confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia. The woman is a resident of Etchmiatsin, who in turn has infected two others, bringing the total to 6. She had arrived to Armenia from Italy. Pashinyan said the woman, before testing positive, had deliberately concealed the fact that she had fever when medics were contacting her after her arrival.

“Upon arrival, all citizens underwent screening at the airport, nothing was detected. One of the citizens, who is a resident of Etchmiatsin, went to her city, where healthcare authorities are carrying out monitoring from time to time. During one of the inspection tours, the healthcare authorities discover that this person has fever. At that time it was revealed that the citizen has not only concealed from the government the fact that she has had fever, but has also attended the engagement ceremony of one of her relatives. She even took intravenous medication to improve her health condition before the engagement ceremony. Being infected with the coronavirus, this resident had contacts with a barber, a jeweler, as well as all the guests who were invited to the engagement party. Now, this woman’s husband and her nephew are also infected, they are under monitoring, while the engagement party guests, the barber and jeweler are quarantined,” the PM said, calling on the population to treat such issues with utmost responsibility. He once again told the public to avoid shaking hands and kissing.

As of March 13, Armenia has 6 novel coronavirus cases. 88 direct contacts of the patients are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan