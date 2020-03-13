Pashinyan presents expected impact of coronavirus on economy

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thinks that the expected reshuffles in the global marked caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus can open also new opportunities for Armenia’s economy, although it’s clear that these changes can also bring problems.

“Major changes are taking place in the world economy. And of course these changes can create major problems for the economies of all countries. But I want to note that in our opinion this period will not only cause problems to Armenia’s economy, but also will open new opportunities because reshuffles will inevitably take place in the world market. And I think that these reshuffles will open also new opportunities for the Armenian economy, although it’s clear that they can also create problems. We want to draw the attention of our business community to the opportunities which open today and will open tomorrow connected in general with the redistributions in the global economy”, the PM said live on Facebook, commenting on the current situation caused by the coronavirus in Armenia and the globe.

