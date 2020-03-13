Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Pashinyan urges citizens to avoid mass gatherings, schools to remain closed at least until March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s schools, kindergartens and universities will remain closed at least until March 23, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“We will once again address the issue March 18-19, and if necessary we will extend it further. We are asking, advising our citizens to avoid as much as possible participation and organization of mass gatherings, moreover those countrymen who have any symptoms. The coronavirus prevention task force is working daily, and a session will take place today also. We are following the developments on an hourly basis. If there will be a necessity to revise any decision, even if half an hour or an hour later, we will do it. For us the biggest issue isn’t only making decisions, but for these decisions to be maximally effective,” Pashinyan said.

As of March 13th, there are 6 cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia. Nearly 90 direct contacts are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





