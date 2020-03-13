Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

'We are expecting good news over coronavirus', Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The 31 direct contacts of Armenia’s first coronavirus case will be tested again on March 13, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“We are expecting good news today over the coronavirus. Today our compatriots, who are in quarantine since March 1 in Tsakhkadzor town, will be tested. And there is quite a big probability that their test results will be negative, and we will send back these people to their homes and will thank them for their patience.

I don’t want to say for 100%, but there is a great probability that this will take place”.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Armenia on March 1. 31 people who had a direct contact with the patient have been quarantined in Golden Palace defunct hotel in Tsaghkadzor resort town.

