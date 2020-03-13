Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Evacuation flight from Italy to include Armenian students, tourists and expats

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The evacuation flight organized by the Armenian government with a local airline which will carry passengers from coronavirus-hit Italy on March 15 to Yerevan will include students, Armenian tourists, as well as Armenian nationals living in Italy, Civil Aviation Committee Chair Tatevik Revazyan told reporters.

“We are at the organizational phase, I don’t have answers to all questions, we are working with the Ministry of Healthcare, the Foreign Ministry to clarify the final number of passengers, to understand how we are going to organize the flight to minimize the risk of a potential spread of infection,” she said.

Revazyan said the arrivals will use separated areas in the airport.

The government is organizing the evacuation flight together with the Armenia International Airports and an Armenian airline. All arrivals will be quarantined for 14 days.

As of March 13, there are 6 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

 

