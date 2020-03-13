Armenia basketball championships suspended indefinitely over coronavirus fears
12:24, 13 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s basketball championships have been suspended indefinitely over the novel coronavirus fears.
The Basketball Federation said the A League, B League and Basketball Cup tournaments of Armenia are suspended given the global coronavirus situation and the latest FIBA decision on halting all matched.
