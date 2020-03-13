Nepal’s government shuts off Mount Everest amid coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Mount Everest has shut down for the rest of the expedition season because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports BBC.

Nepal's government announced that it would cancel all climbing permits from 14 March until 30 April.

China had already cancelled expeditions from the northern, Chinese-controlled, side of the mountain.

Nepal earns $4m (£3.1m) by issuing Everest climbing permits every year, aside from wider tourism revenue.

Foreigners who were unable to avoid coming to Nepal from 14 March are advised to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Most climbers come from the US, India, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea.