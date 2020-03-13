Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed on Friday he has coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The minister said he felt fine but woke up with a temperature and sore throat.

“I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19," Mr Dutton said in a statement. "I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice. I feel fine and will provide an update in due course”, he added.

More than 120 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Australia. 3 patients have died so far.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 4200 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 3083 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2742 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2677 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport 12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2400 times
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration