Australia’s Home Affairs Minister tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed on Friday he has coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The minister said he felt fine but woke up with a temperature and sore throat.

“I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19," Mr Dutton said in a statement. "I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice. I feel fine and will provide an update in due course”, he added.

More than 120 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Australia. 3 patients have died so far.