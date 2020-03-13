ArmHiTec exhibition postponed due to danger of spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministries of high-tech industry and defense made a joint decision to postpone the ArmHiTec International Exhibition of Arms and Defense Technologies until October 2020, taking into account the risks and dangers of the novel coronavirus, the ministry of high-tech industry told Armenpress.

“Taking into account the risks and dangers of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the ministry of high technological industry and the ministry of defense of Armenia made a joint decision to postpone the ArmHiTech event until October 2020. Additional information will be provided on the dates of the event”, the ministries said in a statement.

The ArmHiTec International Exhibition of Arms and Defense Technologies was scheduled to take place on March 26-28, 2020 in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan