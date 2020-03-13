Top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. A top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been infected with the new coronavirus, Reuters reported citing Tasnim news agency.

“Ali Akbar Velayati, who also is the head of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari hospital, had contacts with many coronavirus patients in past few weeks. He has been infected and is under quarantine now”, Tasnim reported.

According to the latest official reports, number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 10, 075, with at least 429 death cases.