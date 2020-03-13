Turkey confirms second coronavirus case
YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s health minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday the second case of the novel coronavirus in the country, reports TASS.
Turkey confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 11. The man arrived from Europe. Currently he is under quarantine and is in stable condition.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
