Coronavirus cases in US reach 1645

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has reached 1645, with the death toll reaching 41, CNN reported citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier 1459 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





