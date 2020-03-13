COVID-19: 1,318 people recover in China in past day

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China has increased by seven in the past day, eight more cases have been confirmed, and 1,318 people have recovered and left hospitals, China's National Health Commission said on March 13, reports TASS.

The total number of confirmed cases in China thus reached 80,813, while 64,111 people recovered, and 3,176 people died.

In Hubei province, where the outbreak first started, five new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered, and the total number of cases in the province reached 66,786. The death toll in Hubei grew to 3,062. The number of people who recovered reached 1,255 in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the province to 51,553.

Over 679,000 people in China had close contacts with those infected with the novel coronavirus, and over 12,000 remain under medical supervision.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.