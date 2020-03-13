LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.96% to $1658.00, copper price down by 3.72% to $5400.00, lead price down by 5.01% to $1745.00, nickel price down by 7.68% to $11900.00, tin price down by 4.28% to $16225.00, zinc price down by 3.86% to $1942.00, molybdenum price down by 1.09% to $20062.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.