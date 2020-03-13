Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Arsenal manager tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club's game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed, the BBC reported.

The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

The Premier League will hold "an emergency club meeting" on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

"This is really disappointing," said Spaniard Arteta, 37.

"I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."

Arsenal expects a "significant number of people" will self-isolate, including the "full first-team squad".





