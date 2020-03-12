Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Kasprzyk ready to make all efforts to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on March 12 Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting Minister Tonoyan presented to the Ambassador the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line and the frequency of ceasefire violations. He particularly expressed concerns over the attempts by Azerbaijani forces to escalate the situation in some sections of the border during the recent days.

Davit Tonoyan mentioned that the military-political developments in the region, the international economic and epidemic situation and a number of other factors increase the chances of destabilizing the situation. In this context, the Defense Minister highlighted the speedy implementation of measures aimed at de-escalation of the situation for ruling out new provocations.

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed readiness to make all possible efforts for de-escalating the situation.

The interlocutors also discussed humanitarian issues related to persons kept in captivity and in prisons.

